Tekken 8 Devil Jin Reveal Trailer is Unleashed

A Tekken 8 Devil Jin reveal trailer has been released, showcasing the demon variant of a Tekken favorite in action.

Tekken 8 Devil Jin trailer



Jin’s devil form has been a steady presence in the Tekken roster since the character debuted in the 1997 arcade version of Tekken 3.

“Fist meets fate in Tekken 8,” writes Bandai Namco. “Tekken 8 continues the tragic saga of the Mishima and Kazama bloodlines, and their world-shaking father-and-son grudge matches starting from six months after the closure of the last match. The story of Jin Kazama’s growth and determination marks a new chapter in the timeless saga.”

Tekken 8 continues the ongoing story of the Tekken franchise and will deal with the disappearance of Heihachi Mishima. In the fallout, a battle between Mishima Zaibatsu and the Kazuya Mishima-led G Corporation came to a close, with Kazuya claiming power. Despite that, a rebel army led by Lars Alexandersson is looking to take down Kazuya with Jin’s help.

Tekken 8 will release on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on January 26, 2024. A free demo is available for players across all platforms.