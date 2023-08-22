Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Gameplay Trailer Shows New Campaign Mission, Multiplayer Reveal Date

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III‘s gameplay reveal was mostly full of short snippets. Sledgehammer Games has now released a longer trailer of a campaign mission, one that shows over nine minutes of nearly uncut gameplay.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 trailer gives a lengthier look at the campaign

This mission takes place on the Zordaya Prison Complex, which those who played 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 might recognize. It didn’t show off the new more open missions, which Sledgehammer detailed just before the trailer dropped. Those special missions will allow players to tackle objectives however they want.

And while the trailer focused on the campaign, Sledgehammer also gave details on its multiplayer. COD Next will take place on October 5, which will reveal more about the PVP modes. The early access beta will then take place on PlayStation systems on October 6 and October 7. It will morph into an open beta on PlayStation systems from October 8 to October 10.

PlayStation players will also get early access to the beta again on October 12 and October 13. The open beta will open up to all platforms from October 14 to October 16. All start time are at 10 a.m. PT.