Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Gameplay Trailer Shows New Campaign Mission, Multiplayer Reveal Date

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Gameplay Trailer Shows New Campaign Mission, Multiplayer Reveal Date

By Michael Leri

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III‘s gameplay reveal was mostly full of short snippets. Sledgehammer Games has now released a longer trailer of a campaign mission, one that shows over nine minutes of nearly uncut gameplay.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 trailer gives a lengthier look at the campaign

This mission takes place on the Zordaya Prison Complex, which those who played 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 might recognize. It didn’t show off the new more open missions, which Sledgehammer detailed just before the trailer dropped. Those special missions will allow players to tackle objectives however they want.

Buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

And while the trailer focused on the campaign, Sledgehammer also gave details on its multiplayer. COD Next will take place on October 5, which will reveal more about the PVP modes. The early access beta will then take place on PlayStation systems on October 6 and October 7. It will morph into an open beta on PlayStation systems from October 8 to October 10.

PlayStation players will also get early access to the beta again on October 12 and October 13. The open beta will open up to all platforms from October 14 to October 16. All start time are at 10 a.m. PT.

Michael Leri
Michael Leri

Michael Leri is Evolve's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd via @OrangeFlavored.

Share article

TRENDING

Related