Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Gameplay Trailer Drops Alongside Zombies & Multiplayer Details

After many leaks and an eventual confirmation, Activision has released the first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III trailer. This isn’t just another teaser, either, as it contains a fair bit of in-engine footage. Activision also detailed some of the features and elements players can expect in the Zombies and multiplayer modes.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III trailer has callbacks to the 2009 entry

The trailer has many glimpses of returning characters like Farah, Soap, Ghost, and Captain Price, as well as a couple callbacks to 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. The prison fortress is reminiscent of the prison fortress level called “The Gulag” in that title, while Modern Warfare III’s version of “No Russian” appears to start on a plane. The original “No Russian” from Modern Warfare 2 was in an airport.

While not hinted at in the trailer, the Call of Duty website contained more details on the campaign. This story mode will have big sandboxes called “open combat missions” where players can explore and receive optional missions. Sledgehammer Games told The Washington Post that players could “revisit the same location several times without seeing a particular story beat.” It will also adapt to the player and let them be stealthy or loud.

Modern Warfare III’s multiplayer will have plenty of new changes and familiar maps

That aforementioned post dropped more information about the multiplayer mode, too. All Modern Warfare II weapons, attachments, and unlocks will carry forward. Map voting is back. The mini-map will have red dots for unsuppressed weapons. Perks will be ready at the start of a match (unlike Modern Warfare II). Health has been increased across the board and means there’s a longer time-to-kill. The Covert Sneakers perk also lets players move silently.

There’s even a new Tac-Stance that is a hybrid between aiming down the sights and firing from the hip that will give players “improved mobility and handling” at the cost of accuracy. As was leaked, players can customize their loadout with different gear items like gloves, vests, and boots. After-market parts give players even more to customize their guns with, too.

Modern Warfare III also has some movement changes that are seemingly aimed at making it a faster game. Slide animations can be canceled and won’t reset Tactical Sprint. Tactical Sprints are also much longer and recharge while sprinting. Reload animations can be canceled and players can return fire with that leftover ammo. Mantling is faster during sprints.

Its maps will be familiar to those who played 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, as it contains all 16 launch maps from that game. They have been visually remastered and have been given “meticulous attention.” These maps are:

Afghan

Derail

Estate

Favela

Karachi

Highrise

Invasion

Quarry

Rundown

Rust

Scrapyard

Skidrow

Skid Base

Terminal

Underpass

Wasteland

The Modern Warfare III Zombies mode will have the “largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever”

Zombies wasn’t as thoroughly detailed, but Activision said it will take place on the “largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever” with the “biggest enemies in Call of Duty history.” Missions will also take place across different regions, escalate in difficulty, and be full of secrets.

Activision detailed the other editions of the game, too, but those leaked out beforehand.