Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Makarov Trailer Confirms Reveal Date

Just two days after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was officially announced, Activision has released a new trailer showing off the game’s main villain, Vladimir Makarov. Today’s new trailer also confirmed the many rumors that have been circulating for a few days in that the game will get its worldwide reveal next week.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will get a worldwide reveal on August 17, although Activision Blizzard didn’t announce a time. If you can’t wait that long, Activision has also released a phone number you can text to receive teasers and clues ahead of the reveal.

Those wishing to take part can send a text message or WhatsApp message to +12029183022, but be prepared to opt into the game’s marketing. For now, the number hints at an upcoming event in Warzone 2. Images show the Konni group, introduced during the recent Season 5 update, closing in on the Zaya Observatory POI in Al Mazra, suggesting this is where the reveal event may take place.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Makarov reveal trailer makes it perfectly clear that he is still an extremely dangerous man. We see glimpses of his previous crimes, including the massacre of civilians and the downing of the presidential plane. The former is likely a reference to the infamous “No Russian” mission from the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which also made an appearance in the post-credits scene in last year’s Modern Warfare II (albeit in a different form).

Neither today’s trailer nor Monday’s reveal trailer have given much else away in terms of the upcoming game aside from its release date: November 10. Previous rumors and leaks have supposedly shown a new perk system and some of the game’s weapons, but we’ll have to wait until next week for more definitive details.