7 Best PS5 Controllers in 2024 That Combines Comfort and Tech

The biggest contributor to having a great gaming experience on the PlayStation 5 is using the best PS5 controller. The DualSense controller that comes with the console has amazing adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, which elevates the gaming experience. They provide varied responses based on the in-game action and the environment you’re in. Unfortunately, only one controller comes with the console. What if the controller stops working and you don’t have a backup? Or what if you have friends over for a fun Mortal Kombat tourney? You can’t play with just one controller. There are plenty of controller options in the market that you should give a try as they are much cheaper than the DualSense controllers.

Apart from the regular DualSense layout, there are controllers in the market that offer more buttons like additional triggers at the back and customization options like interchangeable modular keypads. These features make gaming even more convenient and offer a technical advantage over your opponents during online gameplay. Sony’s own DualSense Edge offers additional features that we’ll talk about later.

Our experts have curated a list of some of the best PS5 controllers on Amazon that you can get right now; they are comfortable, durable, and worth the money.