7 Best PS5 Controllers in 2024 That Combines Comfort and Tech

The biggest contributor to having a great gaming experience on the PlayStation 5 is using the best PS5 controller. The DualSense controller that comes with the console has amazing adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, which elevates the gaming experience. They provide varied responses based on the in-game action and the environment you’re in. Unfortunately, only one controller comes with the console. What if the controller stops working and you don’t have a backup? Or what if you have friends over for a fun Mortal Kombat tourney? You can’t play with just one controller. There are plenty of controller options in the market that you should give a try as they are much cheaper than the DualSense controllers.
Apart from the regular DualSense layout, there are controllers in the market that offer more buttons like additional triggers at the back and customization options like interchangeable modular keypads. These features make gaming even more convenient and offer a technical advantage over your opponents during online gameplay. Sony’s own DualSense Edge offers additional features that we’ll talk about later.
Our experts have curated a list of some of the best PS5 controllers on Amazon that you can get right now; they are comfortable, durable, and worth the money.
Is the PS5 DualSense Controller Worth It?
Absolutely! The DualSense controller has the latest technology, like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, which allows PS5 games to utilize these features and provide a unique gameplay experience. These controllers are also compatible with devices that have Bluetooth features, so not only will it work with the PS5 but also with PCs and laptops, making it multi-device compatible.
Are Third-Party PS5 Controllers Any Good?
Yes. Third-party controllers are a great option for people who want to try something new without breaking the bank. Despite being third-party controllers, they seamlessly connect to the PS5 and work just as well as the DualSense controllers. A lot of these controllers are officially licensed by Sony, making them even more reliable. Some of them also have features like adaptive triggers and Sony’s 3D audio support, ensuring you aren’t missing out on any gameplay experience.
7 Best PS5 Controllers in 2024
You don’t have to keep playing with a broken controller; you can buy any of these controllers on Amazon as a replacement or even a backup.
BEST OVERALL
PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller
Why We Love
Built-in motion sensors
3.5mm headphone jack
Retains the iconic button layout
Built-in speakers and microphone
Available in various color variants
USB-C and Bluetooth connectivity
Dedicate create and share buttons
Compatible with Windows and Mac computers
Compatible with third-party PS5 controller chargers
But…
Heavier than the last gen controller
Not all games support adaptive trigger and haptic feedback features
There is absolutely no doubt that the PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller is the best controller out of it all. It is a complete redesign from the PS4 controller for an even better ergonomic fit. The controller feels extremely comfortable to hold even when you’re using it for a long time, as it allows you to place your palm in a natural resting position.
The standout feature of the controller is its adaptive triggers, which simulate different levels of resistance based on the in-game action. Additionally, the advanced haptic feedback behaves differently based on the terrain you’re walking on in the game. If you like sticking to Sony controllers, then this is it. This is one of the best PS5 controllers for gaming.
BEST MODULAR PS5 CONTROLLER
PDP Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Gaming Controller
Why We Love
Built-in microphone
Five-point clutch trigger
3.5mm headphone jack
Officially licensed product
Low-latency audio speakers
Also compatible with PS4 and PC
2.4GHz and USB connectivity options
Victrix Control Hub app support for customization
But…
Expensive
No Bluetooth
PDP Victrix Pro BFG offers customization features like no other. The left side module can be reversed to play with the default PlayStation layout or the Xbox style. The right side module can be swapped out entirely for a Fight Pad module, a six-button layout for fighting games like Tekken 8 and Stree Fighter.
To make things even better, it has four re-mappable buttons on the back that can be assigned to any function in games and the triggers have multiple stop points that let the gamer customize how far the triggers need to be pressed for the in-game reaction. If this isn’t enough, know that it also supports Sony 3D Audio technology, allowing you to be completely immersed in the game.
BEST FIGHTPAD
HORI Fighting Commander OCTA
Why We Love
Six-button layout
Micro Switch buttons
Dedicated mute button
Onboard audio controls
3.5mm headphone jack
Also compatible with PS4 and PC
But…
Low durability
On-board audio controls not compatible with PC
HORI Fighting Commander OCTA wired controller is built to keep up with the intensity of fighting games. Fighting games require a lot of strategic button-mashing and to make it easy, this controller has two additional buttons that you can use to assign combo actions. It has a short-throw analog stick with eight-way gates that allow you to perform actions with utmost precision instantaneously.
You can even adjust the sensitivity of the D-pad for that added advantage. You can manage all these settings in HORI’s companion app. With regards to its ergonomics, the design is quite different from the PS5 controller but still feels insanely comfortable.
BEST PS5 CONTROLLER WITH PADDLES
HEXGAMING RIVAL Wireless Controller
Why We Love
Mouse-click triggers
Textured rubber grips
Available in various color variants
Hair-trigger function up to 1.5mm distance
But…
Expensive
No cables included
HEXGAMING RIVAL wireless controller is an e-sports grade wireless controller that offers the high-quality gaming performance that you’ve always wanted. On the back, it has two mappable buttons that can be assigned to any function for quick responses during gameplay. You can assign up to 15 button functions to the rare buttons. It has eight-in-one detachable thumbsticks that come with additional sets to change the height and ergonomics for better comfort.
There are concave, convex, and doomed-style thumbsticks that you can use based on your preference. All of this results in flexible movements and accurate aiming for online gameplay, allowing you to be on top of your game. This is one of the best PS5 controllers with wireless features you can get.
BEST PREMIUM PS5 CONTROLLER
PlayStation DualSense Edge Wireless Controller
Why We Love
Remappable buttons
Built-in motion sensors
Built-in motion sensors
3.5mm headphone jack
Textured-grip and touchpad
On-controller user interface
Adaptive trigger and haptic feedback functions
Dedicated Profile button for a quick preset switch
But…
Expensive
With PlayStation DualSense Edge, Sony gives their already amazing DualSense controller a total upgrade! This PS5 edge controller retains everything good about the original all while offering a lot of customization options that the regular controller didn’t. It has interchangeable stick caps that you can change to your liking. And if you want to change the entire stick module, you can do so with new ones (sold separately). There are two additional swappable buttons on the back and a switch that allows you to set the maximum trigger distance. These two features give you the ability to have your in-game actions within easy reach. You can remap them to any function or just disable them if you don’t want to use them — it’s all up to you.
BEST HALL EFFECT PS5 CONTROLLER
NACON Revolution 5 Pro
Why We Love
Touchpad
Remappable buttons
3.5mm headphone jack
Swappable thumbsticks
Interchangeable weights
USB and 2.4GHz connectivity
Three-meter USB cable included
Compatible with Windows and Mac computers
Carry case with all additional accessories included
But…
Expensive
No vibration support
NACON Revolution 5 Pro wireless controller uses Hall Effect sensors, which are basically magnetic sensors that eliminate any possible stick drift issues. This increases the accuracy of gameplay and also the durability of the controller. To improve gameplay further, you can define the distance of the triggers to quicker in-game reactions. There are a lot more customization options that you can change through its easy-to-use dedicated desktop app.
It is officially a licensed controller, so compatibility is of no question. NACON teamed up with fight game pro player Mister Crimson to design a specialized D-pad that is optimized for fighting games. You can either use that or just switch back to the traditional D-pad when required.
BEST FOR ACCESSIBILITY
PlayStation 5 Access Controller
Why We Love
Remappable buttons
Supports custom profiles
Heigh-adjustable analog stick
Adjustable analog stick settings
Industry-standard AMPS mounting plate
But…
Flimsy joystick
Not compatible with PC
This PlayStation 5 Access Controller is a specially designed controller for people who have a hard time using the regular controller due to underlying medical conditions. This controller was created after doing a lot of research and teaming up with the accessibility community to understand what works and what doesn’t. It is a fairly big controller with big buttons in a 360-degree circular form, giving plenty of surface to tap them.
The buttons and stick caps are both swappable to the ones included with the pack. There are different types of buttons to choose from based on the user’s specific needs. It can be placed on various surfaces like a table or wheelchair tray and can be paired with the Dualsense controllers for additional inputs.
Do All PS5 Controllers Have Stick Drift?
Stick drift is a long-known issue with controllers, and unfortunately, the DualSense controller has this problem, too. The controllers use an analog joystick, which, over time, wears down and causes stick drifts. This is not an issue that will appear out of nowhere, so you will have enough time to change your controllers. If you want to avoid stick drifts altogether, you can buy controllers like NACON Revolution 5 Pro, which uses Hall Effect sensors. These sensors eliminate the stick drift issue owing to their magnetic and electrical conductors, which identify user inputs and convert them into in-game actions.
How To Connect A PS5 Controller to The PC?
You can connect the PS5 controller to a PC either using a USB cable or using Bluetooth connectivity options. Here’s how to do it both ways:
- Connect Using A USB-A to USB-C Cable
- Connect the USB-C side of the cable to the controllers
- Connect the USB-A side of the cable to the PC
- Wait for Windows to detect the controller automatically. That’s it!
- Connect Using Bluetooth
- On your PS5 controller, press and hold the “PS” button until the light bar starts blinking.
- Open “Bluetooth and other devices” from the start menu. You can do it by typing the first word with the Start menu open.
- Click on the “Add Bluetooth or other devices” and wait for Windows to detect the controller.
- When it detects it, you can pair the controller and wait for the light bar to be stable, meaning its ready to use.
How We Chose The Best PS5 Controller
These PS5 controllers were chosen by our team of experts who have a deep understanding of gaming hardware. Based on their research and testing, they chose these as the best PS5 controllers for gaming on both the console and PC. They were picked after testing for various factors like adaptive trigger compatibility, battery life, ergonomics, charging life, and many other factors. They also consulted both industry professionals and other gamers to understand their experience with these controllers, giving an overall perspective of them in daily life. So, when you pick a controller here, you can rest assured that you’ll be completely satisfied.
FAQ
What is the best PS5 controller to use?
PlayStation DualSense wireless controller is the best one to use.
Are there two types of PS5 controllers?
Sony has released two wireless controllers: PlayStation DualSense and PlayStation DualSense Edge.
Will the PS5 make a pro?
There is no definitive news about a PS5 Pro. However, gamers speculate that there could be a Pro version, given the fact that the PS4 had a Pro version.
Why is DualSense the best controller?
Owing to its advanced technology like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, PS5 DualSense controllers are the best ones for the PS5.
Is DualSense really worth it?
Yes. With all the features that it offers, it is absolutely worth it. What’s even better is that you can connect it to your PC as well.
What is the best PS5 controller to avoid stick drift?
NACON Revolution 5 Pro uses Hall Effect sensors, which basically eliminates any possibility of stick drift issues.
What is the most popular color PS5 controller?
White is the most preferred color since it matches the PS5 console.