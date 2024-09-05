PS5 Has Exclusive GTA 6 Marketing Rights, Wild Reports Claim

A wild new report claims that Sony has secured exclusive GTA 6 PS5, PS5 Pro marketing rights. We’d normally dismiss such rumors given Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest multiplatform franchises in video game history, but so is Call of Duty and Sony does need solid marketing for the PS5 Pro, especially if it’ll come with a hefty price tag.

How likely is it for Sony to have secured exclusive GTA 6 marketing rights for PS5 and PS5 Pro?

The idea of Sony potentially coinciding the launch of PS5 Pro with GTA 6 marketing activities is nothing new. Analysts expected as much back in February 2024. However, two outlets have since come out to say that this isn’t mere speculation, it’s actually true.

One of the outlets is Xbox News Cast Podcast on YouTube, and the other is tech YouTuber RedGamingTech.

Can confirm I've heard (and mentioned in a video) that Sony is going to use GTA6 for heavy marketing of the PS5 Pro.



Don't take as confirmation though – pinch of salt until it's announced. https://t.co/kSCxOwNoda — RedGamingTech (@RedGamingTech) September 3, 2024

Since we can’t verify the authenticity of these claims, and these outlets seem to have a mixed reputation, we advise taking this with a grain of salt. It’s possible that both insiders’ sources simply regurgitated analysts’ speculations about GTA 6 and PS5 Pro.

However, we won’t be surprised if this rumor turns out to be true. We can’t think of anything else that would perfectly market the PS5 Pro’s hardware, and Sony’s first-party AAA blockbuster output is AWOL right now.