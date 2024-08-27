PS5 Pro Price Might Be an Ugly Surprise

PS5 Pro‘s price is going to end up breaking the bank for many, if recent developments are any indication. As we inch closer to the upgraded console’s official reveal, speculations about its price have begun. With Sony unable to contain the standard PS5’s price, as seen in multiple regions, we can only imagine how hefty the PS5 Pro’s price tag will be.

Can Sony manage a price tag below $700 for the PS5 Pro?

Yesterday, journalist and insider Jeff Grubb regurgitated rumors of a PlayStation event by the end of September, where many are expecting to see Sony’s worst kept secret: the PS5 Pro. We’ve already seen some of the console’s specs, thanks to leaked official documents that were sent to developers, but there’s still a big question mark around the console’s price.

Earlier today, Sony announced its third PS5 price increase in Japan, citing economic reasons. The console has also received price hikes in other regions in the past, including Europe. While speculating on the PS5 Pro’s price, Grubb said that he expects it to be around $600. I’ll personally be very surprised if this is the case.

Microsoft just announced a 2TB Xbox Series X for $600. Grubb reckons that Sony might try to match this price, but I think he’s being a little too optimistic. The 2TB Xbox Series X doesn’t boast upgraded specs like the PS5 Pro, and let’s face it, Sony is least concerned about price matching the Xbox at this stage considering it’s barely facing any competition from it anywhere except the United States.

The PSVR 2‘s price was panned, yet Sony didn’t budge. Everyone expressed skepticism about the PS Portal, calling it an expensive remote player, yet it sells like hot cakes. All of this leads me to believe that the PS5 Pro will come with a massive price tag that inches closer to $700 rather than $600.

Folks who wish to purchase a PS5 Pro probably should start putting some cash aside now.