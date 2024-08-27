PS5 Price Increase Announced in Japan

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced its third PS5 price increase in Japan starting September 2024. Both the PS5 disc edition and digital model will see their price tags hiked by 13,000 yen, which translates to a little less than $100. Additionally, prices of various accessories including the DualSense controller are also going up.

Is PS5 getting a price increase in the West in 2024?

Sony announced Japan’s latest price increase on the regional PS Blog this morning, and as you can imagine, the news wasn’t well received. Not only are PS5 and all its accessories (including headsets and PS Portal) going to become more expensive, but the already struggling PSVR 2 is also going to cost more starting September 2nd.

“Given the recent challenging external environment, including the current fluctuations in the global economic situation and the impact it will have on our business, we have reached this decision,” Sony explained. “We appreciate your understanding so that we can continue to provide our customers with the best gaming experience and operate a stable business.”

Players in the West are already concerned that prices might go up in multiple other countries as well. The PS5 has previously received a price increase in Europe, but the U.S. has largely avoided a hike. At the time of this writing, there’s no word of an impact on other regions.