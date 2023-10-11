PS5 Accessories Getting Price Increase in Japan, No Word on the West Yet

Sony has announced an increase in the price of PS5 accessories in Japan — a double whammy for the country where the PS5 just underwent its second price increase within a year. Starting October 18, a number of peripherals will go up in price in Japan, including the DualSense controller and Pulse 3D wireless headset.

Will PS5 accessories go up in price in other regions?

So far, the peripheral price increase will only impact Japan. But if the global economy and inflation are any indications, the West (especially Europe and U.K.) isn’t immune to a hike. After nearly a year of dodging one, the U.S. finally got hit by a $50 price increase for the PS5 Slim‘s digital edition. Additionally, the PS5 will no longer come with a free dual-purpose stand going forward, as Sony will be selling vertical stands separately.

The Japanese PS Blog announced the following revised prices for Japan (all prices inclusive of tax):