PS5 Slim Announced, Release Date Window Set By Sony

After months of rumors, Sony has officially announced the PS5 Slim, confirming that a smaller version of the console is coming out later this year.

The news first appeared on the PlayStation Blog, where Sony confirmed that the new PS5 Slim would have a smaller form factor as well as extra storage space. According to Sony, the new console has seen the PlayStation 5 reduced in volume by more than 30%, with its weight dropped by 18% and 24% for both the Standard and Digital Editions, respectively.

Prices for the Standard Edition of the new PS5 model will remain the same at $499.99. The new PS5 Digital Edition, however, will see a small price increase and now retail for $449.99, a bump from its original $399.99 price.

Alongside the smaller size, the new PS5 models will also see an increase in storage space. The newer models will ship with a 1TB SSD hard drive, an upgrade from the 825 GB hard drive that the original PS5 launched with.

Sony also announced that a standalone, attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive — something that was also rumored to be coming — will be sold separately for $79.99 to those who purchase the new PS5 Digital Edition but want a disc drive later on. A new Vertical Stand compatible with all models of the PS5 will also be made available soon for $29.99 from Sony.

When can you get the new PS5 model?

According to Sony, the new PS5 model will be available starting this November in the United States at certain retailers and on the PlayStation Direct Store. Pre-orders for the console aren’t available yet, but Sony notes that once the existing inventory of the PlayStation 5 sells out, the new model will be the only one that’s available.