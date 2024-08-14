PlayStation Showcase / State of Play September 2024 Rumors Begin

It’s that time of the month where we begin hearing about the next PlayStation Showcase / State of Play, and this time, rumor has it that there’s something planned for September 2024. Sony has, thus far, only confirmed plans for a physical booth at the Tokyo Game Show, which will kick off on September 26.

PlayStation Showcase / State of Play September 2024 info expected to ‘leak’ by end of August

Reports of a PlayStation event in September first began circulating in May (yes, May) following a State of Play that left fans underwhelmed. A known leaker, who goes as ignusthewise on X, claimed that a showcase is in the works.

Quote tweeting an X user yesterday, ignusthewise — who has a decent track record — suggested that known insiders will begin hearing rumblings about the event by the end of August.

I suggest everyone to not trust leaks about the supposedly Playstation Showcase, some reliable leakers should hear some whispers about the next PS event as soon as the end of the month. https://t.co/iBQq3V6Nsr — Lunatic Ignus (@ignusthewise) August 12, 2024

We’re not sure how much stock we can put into this regardless of ignusthewise’s track record, but Sony does have an elephant in the room that it has yet to address: the PS5 Pro. We’ve known about the hardware’s existence for what seems like eons, but Sony remains tight-lipped.

If the PS5 Pro is indeed scheduled for release in Q4 2024 like insiders claim, it’s about time we see the console.