PS5 Pro’s Anticipated Launch Has Devs Delaying Games – Report

The PS5 Pro hasn’t been officially announced, let alone have a release date or window, but it was apparently a hot topic among developers at Gamescom 2024. Sony didn’t host a PlayStation booth at the event, but those in attendance claim that the elusive PS5 upgrade was talked about quite a bit.

Over the weekend, Italian website Multiplayer.it claimed that it spoke to a developer at Gamescom who let slip that they were slowing down their game’s development in anticipation of the PS5 Pro’s release. Said developer presumably wants to take advantage of the hardware at launch rather than release a PS5 Pro patch later.

Following the report, Wccftech corroborated Multiplayer.it’s claim and wrote that another, different developer volunteered to them the revelation that they had received PS5 Pro specs. This unnamed studio reportedly expressed confidence that Unreal Engine 5 would run “much better” on the upgraded hardware, so they’re also waiting.

We can’t say how likely it is for major AAA studios to move their release dates to accomodate PS5 Pro’s release, but it appears that relatively smaller devs want to save their time and resources, and ensure that their game is optimized for the hardware at launch.

PS5 Pro’s official announcement is expected in September.