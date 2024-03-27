Vampire Survival Game V Rising to Get Castlevania Crossover

Stunlock Studios upcoming vampire-flavored survival game V Rising hits PS5 this year and will be bringing the granddaddy of all vampire game names with it.

Castlevania comes to the world of V Rising and has been revealed in a Legacy of Castlevania teaser trailer. In the event, players will be able to battle master vampire slayer Simon Belmont.

V Rising – Legacy of Castlevania arrives in-game on May 8, 2024, for the 1.0 launch, with a PS5 release set to arrive sometime in 2024.

V Rising Details

Experience a Vampire Survival Action RPG adventure like no other.

Awaken after centuries of slumber, weakened and thirsty for blood. Explore a vast open world of dark fantasy, humans, horrors, and worse… the deadly sunlight. Rise in power and conquer the world of the living.

Hunt alone or gather a clan. V Rising can be played solo, co-op, or persistent online multiplayer.

DIVE INTO A GOTHIC OPEN-WORLD

Travel through lush forests, open countryside, harsh winterlands, and dark caverns to discover valuable resources. Plunder villages, uncover haunted towns, and delve into the domains of supernatural beasts.

RAISE YOUR CASTLE

Claim your territory, craft resources, and build a mighty castle worthy of your legacy. Fill your halls with lavish decor and transform humans into loyal thralls to serve within its walls.

SURVIVE & RISE

Stick to the shadows during the daytime, or the burning sunlight will turn you to ashes. Hunt your prey under the veil of night, and absorb their knowledge and power by drinking their blood.

MASTER YOUR VAMPIRE

Learn and master an arsenal of deadly weapons and magic abilities. Tailor your vampire powers to fit your play style by combining weapons with a diverse range of spells.

COMPETE OR COOPERATE

Hunt solo or fight side by side with other players to slay heroes and monsters alike. Cooperate with your fellow Vampires, or choose to delve into more dangerous realms and face them as rivals.

In a world of conflict, only one vampire shall reign supreme. Dare you to challenge the throne of Dracula?