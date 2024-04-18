V Rising Ruins of Mortium Trailer Brings the Fight to Dracula

Stunlock Studios has released a new V Rising Ruins of Mortium trailer, which sees players taking the fight to the Prince of Darkness himself.

V Rising Ruins of Mortium Trailer

V Rising thrusts players into a vast open world where they must hunt for blood, build majestic castles, and engage in heart-pumping skill-based combat. As the story unfolds, players discover the legendary Dracula’s plot to reclaim his throne, triggering a cascade of challenges and dangers.

Enter the Ruins of Mortium, once the heart of the powerful Vampire civilization, which now lies in ruins, teeming with the cult-like remnants of Dracula’s forces. Players will encounter the Draculin, creatures tainted by Dracula’s influence, and face off against his loyal Vampire Generals. The ultimate challenge awaits as players journey into the depths of Mortium to confront Dracula himself. While battling through his forces and disrupting dark rituals intent on reviving the ancient Vampire king, players will uncover ancient powers and prepare for the ultimate showdown against the tyrant himself.

Explore a new deadly endgame zone: The Ruins of Mortium

Experience dynamic endgame events

Fight a new breed of foe and new V Blood bosses

New weapons, A new tier of equipment, and magic improvements

Improvements to castle building, decor, and storage

Native, smoothly implemented gamepad support

Game optimization, visual improvements, and an all-around better experience!

V Rising is set to be released on PS5 in 2024.