Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition Console Release Date Set

Apogee Entertainment announced the Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition console release date today, revealing that the remastered version of the classic first-person shooter will arrive next month.

When does Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition release on console?

The Rise of Triad: Ludicrous Edition console release date is September 29, 2023 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch versions.

The original Rise of the Triad developer and publisher Apogee Entertainment worked on the new version of the shooter, as well as by New Blood Interactive and Nightdive Studios. All of the original Rise of the Triad campaign episodes and expansions are included in this bundle, as well as previously unreleased beta builds and an entirely new episode created by the developers.

Its look has also been freshened up, with a new HUD, alternate weapon sound effects, and enhanced lighting as well. Online multiplayer is also included in the form of a deathmatch game mode, a 10 vs. 1 Hunter mode, and “Capture the Triad,” a version of capture the flag.

Originally released in 1995, Rise of the Triad began as a follow-up to Wolfenstein 3D before becoming its own standalone title. Since its release, Rise of the Triad was ported onto mobile devices in 2010, before the Ludicrous Edition was announced and would be released on PC earlier this year.