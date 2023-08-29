Skull Island: Rise of Kong Release Date Set For King Kong Game

Developer IguanaBee Studios and GameMill Entertainment revealed the Skull Island: Rise of Kong release date on Tuesday, with the brand new King Kong game set to arrive in a few months.

Skull Island: Rise of Kong is set to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Tuesday, October 17. As its name suggests, the game sees players take on the role of a young and recently orphaned Kong as he battles massive foes and grows more powerful himself.

Check out the Skull Island: Rise of Kong trailer on YouTube below:

“Take on an action-packed quest to avenge the death of Kong’s parents at the hands of the ultimate alpha predator: the saurian terror Gaw,” reads the game’s official description. “Traverse the mysterious island and uncover its secrets across a variety of treacherous environments, discovering the power coursing through its exotic flora and fauna. Conquer waves of primal beasts, defeat unique bosses, and rise above all who stand in Kong’s way to being King!”

Skulled Island is currently available to pre-order for $39.99. It will have a digital, deluxe Colossal Edition featuring eight exclusive film grains, eight different Kong colors, boss-rush mode, and a behind-the-scenes exclusive pack, available soon for $49.99.