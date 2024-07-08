PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning July 8, 2024

The list of new PS5 and PS4 games for the week beginning July 8, 2024, is made up almost entirely of indie games although there is plenty of choice. The highlight of the week will be truck driving simulator Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition, although there’s also a blast from the past in the form of Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of July 8 to 14, 2024.

PS5 Games

Cazzarion: Mosquito Hunt (July 8)

Let’s Journey (July 8)

Racing Bros: Mafias Revenge (July 8)

Lifeless Moon (July 9)

Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master (July 9)

Spin Rhythm XD (July 9)

No Brakez (July 10)

True Colours – A Date With Deception (July 10)

Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition (July 11)

The Boys Escape (July 11)

Disaster Band (July 11)

Hamster Playground (July 11)

Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III (July 11)

Prune & Milo (July 11)

TimeMelters (July 11)

Astral Escape (July 12)

Cola Riders (July 12)

Deathchron (July 12)

Infinite Inside (July 12)

Platform Twister (July 12)

Thief Simulator 2 (July 12)

True Virus (July 12)

Cubic Riders (July 13)

PS4 Games

Rescue Team 911 Simulator – Ambulance, Police, Firefighter (July 9)

Spin Rhythm XD (July 9)

No Brakez (July 10)

True Colours – A Date With Deception (July 10)

The Boys Escape (July 11)

Hamster Playground (July 11)

Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III (July 11)

Astral Escape (July 12)

Cola Riders (July 12)

Deathchron (July 12)

Platform Twister (July 12)

Thief Simulator 2 (July 12)

True Virus (July 12)

Cubic Riders (July 13)

A total of 23 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 13 titles. Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition does exactly what it says on the tin, challenging players with extreme weather, truck maintenance issues, and risky shortcuts as they try to make money as an Alaskan Trucker. Other simulators offer experiences such as a thief or, on the other end of the scale, members of the emergency services.

Bubble Bobble III makes its way to modern-day consoles more than 30 years after its initial release. With the aid of magical parasols, Bubby and Bobby must save their neighboring planets from an evil menace. Other notable games include the dungeon builder Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master and the visual novel True Colours – A Date With Deception.