Microsoft’s PlayStation Game Release Plans Seemingly Confirmed by Employee

A Microsoft employee has seemingly corroborated reports of Xbox games launching on PlayStation, if their LinkedIn profile is anything to go by. The company has yet to address the reports, but has a highly-anticipated “business” update planned for next week.

The LinkedIn profile in question — spotted by Twitter user Timur222 — belongs to long-time Microsoft employee Cary Chen, who’s the director of game content for the Asian region. Chen says that his portfolio includes “Xbox Game Studios, Activision, Blizzard, ZeniMax, and Bethesda across PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and Mobile.

Considering Chen — who’s been at Microsoft for over two decades — stepped into his new role in February 2024, it’s understandable why his profile started making rounds. Seeing all the attention his profile was receiving, Chen updated it to remove all platforms.

Adding more fuel to the fire is Microsoft’s own website. This morning, fans noticed that Microsoft has been removing Xbox Series X|S branding from its webpages, replacing it with the words “console, PC, and cloud.” An example of how Microsoft’s game pages looked before and after can be seen below. Also worth noting that Microsoft has removed the message “coming day one to Game Pass.”