Xbox Will Officially Address PlayStation Game Release Rumors Next Week

Xbox boss Phil Spencer finally spoke out yesterday to assuage concerns after rumors persisted that Microsoft is going multiplatform and bringing its games to PlayStation and Nintendo consoles. After months of speculations fueled by Microsoft leadership’s statements and multiple leaks, Spencer said Microsoft has a business event planned for next week to explain its position.

Microsoft expected to release some Xbox games on PlayStation and Nintendo

Over on Twitter, Spencer addressed the social media chatter that has been taking place since reports of Starfield’s PS5 release emerged over the weekend. He reassured fans that Microsoft is “listening” and will share more details about its “vision for the future of Xbox” soon. When the event will specifically take place next week has yet to be announced.

We're listening and we hear you. We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 5, 2024

Rumors and speculations have been running wild, with some folks claiming that Xbox excusives like Gears of War and Halo have also been considered for release on PlayStation. However, others have suggested that Microsoft is likely toying with the idea of making some ZeniMax/Bethesda and Activision Blizzard games multiplatform going forward, given both publishers’ history on PlayStation.

Hi-Fi Rush seems to be a lock, but everything else should be taken with a massive grain of salt until next week.