Starfield and Indiana Jones Among Xbox Games Rumored for PS5

Multiple reports emerged over the weekend that Microsoft has plans to bring Starfield and MachineGames’ Indiana Jones to the PS5. These reports follow last week’s discovery of PlayStation and Nintendo Switch references in Hi-Fi Rush‘s latest update, signaling a major change in strategy for Microsoft’s Xbox division going forward.

Reports of Starfield and Indiana Jones PS5 versions set social media ablaze

News of Starfield’s release on PS5 was first reported by XboxEra, and later corroborated by multiple known journalists and insiders including The Verge’s Tom Warren and Windows Central’s Jez Corden. Warren published a separate report for The Verge, claiming to have heard from his sources that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is among the games destined for PS5… or at least Microsoft is considering it.

Video Games Chronicle’s Andy Robinson tweeted that he’s heard of more Xbox games coming to PS5 than what’s being reported. As a reminder, respected journalist Stephen Totilo previously said that he has on good authority that Sea of Thieves is coming to the PS5 as well.

XboxEra’s report further claims that Hi-Fi Rush’s PS5 and Switch releases are expected in the first quarter of 2024, and Starfield will head to the PS5 after the release of its Shattered Space expansion — currently expected late 2024.