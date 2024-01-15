The Last of Us 2 Remastered Gameplay and Skins Leaked

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered‘s street date has been broken days ahead of its release, with one player leaking its gameplay and new content. The game will officially launch on Friday, January 19, but physical copies are already on store shelves in some regions.

The Last of Us 2 Remastered’s leaked gameplay showcases No Return and Lost Levels

We’re not going to publish the leaked gameplay and content here, but curious souls and check out a compilation over on Reddit. For those who want a spoiler-free kosher version of the leaks, there are about six different skins for each of the characters in the roguelike No Return mode.

Naughty Dog has previously confirmed that players will be able to play as Ellie, Joel, Abby, Dina, Jesse, Tommy, Lev, Yara, Mel, and Manny in the No Return mode. From the leaked gameplay we’ve seen, No Return looks like fun and tension in equal parts. Each of the playable characters in No Return come with different traits to suit different playstyles. All the character skins are unlockable by playing and progressing.

If you do decide to check out the videos above, do note that they are compressed and don’t represent the actual visual quality of the remaster.