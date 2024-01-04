The Last of Us 2’s No Return Mode ‘Not Recommended for Weak Hearts,’ Dev Says

Naughty Dog‘s senior character artist Del Walker has teased that The Last of Us 2 Remastered’s No Return mode isn’t for the weak. After the success of God of War Ragnarok’s Valhalla DLC, fans are eagerly awaiting TLOU2’s take on roguelike. And it sounds like they’re in for a treat.

The Last of Us 2’s No Return mode is “stressful,” according to Naughty Dog

Over on Twitter, Walker said that he doesn’t think fans are ready for how “stressful” TLOU2’s No Return mode is, adding that it’s “not recommended for weak hearts.”

I don't think you guys are ready for just how STRESSFUL the survive mode is for our #TLOU2remastered title. Not recommended for weak hearts https://t.co/g3G5pM3SFR — Del Walker ?? (@TheCartelDel) January 4, 2024

“Survive as long as you can in each run, as you choose your path through a series of randomized encounters featuring different foes and memorable locations from throughout Part II, all culminating in tense boss battles,” reads an official description of the mode. “Play as Ellie, Abby, and a variety of unlockable characters, including never-before-playable characters like Dina, Jesse, Lev, and Tommy and more, each with unique traits to offer a variety of playstyles, and unlock skins for them as you progress to use in the mode.”

Fans will find out just how stressful TLOU2: No Return is when the remaster launches two weeks from now on January 19.