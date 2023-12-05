The Last of Us 2 Remastered’s No Return Mode Gets Gameplay Trailer

Naughty Dog has released a gameplay trailer for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered‘s intriguing new roguelike mode called No Return. Players will take down a variety of enemies across various locations in randomized runs, with each session presenting a new challenge and unique modifiers.

The Last of Us 2 Remastered No Return gameplay trailer showcases weapons and enemies

The 1:36 long trailer — which can be seen below — showcases various characters, weapons, locations, and enemies including the dreaded rat king.

“Survive as long as you can in each run, as you choose your path through a series of randomized encounters featuring different foes and memorable locations from throughout Part II, all culminating in tense boss battles,” reads an official description. “Play as Ellie, Abby, and a variety of unlockable characters, including never-before-playable characters like Dina, Jesse, Lev, and Tommy and more, each with unique traits to offer a variety of playstyles, and unlock skins for them as you progress to use in the mode.”

A previous leak suggests that No Return will have at least 12 levels but Sony has yet to confirm this. More details will be revealed between now and launch on January 19, 2024.