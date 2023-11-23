More Info on The Last of Us 2 No Return Mode and Lost Levels Shared by Sony

A PlayStation Store page for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has shed more light on the No Return mode and Lost Levels. There will be three Lost Levels in the upcoming title, neither of which were seen in the original release.

What we know about The Last of Us 2’s No Return mode and Lost Levels

Lost Levels will be early in-development versions of Sewers, Jackson Party, and Boar Hunt. All three never-seen-before levels will come with “hours” of developer commentary. Naughty Dog previously said that these won’t be fully finished levels — just slices of content that were pulled during development. TLOU2 Remastered also comes with a new unlockable character and weapon skins for Ellie and Abby.

Speaking of characters, the PS Store page reveals that No Return will let players play as Dina, Jesse, Lev, Tommy, “and more.” However, Sony says players will be required to progress in the campaign — presumably to encounter the playable characters first — before they’re able to unlock them. Each character will come with unique traits for different playstyles.

“Survive as long as you can in each run as you choose your path through a series of randomized encounters featuring different foes and memorable locations from throughout The Last of Us Part II, all culminating in tense boss battles,” reads an official description. According to a leak we shared yesterday, No Return will feature at least 12 levels.