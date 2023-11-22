The Last of Us 2 ‘No Return’ Roguelike Mode Will Apparently Have 12 Levels

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered‘s recently announced roguelike mode “No Return” will apparently have 12 levels. Leaks via Naughty Dog employees’ LinkedIn profiles appear to be the new norm for the studio, with this latest tidbit of information also coming from a former staff member.

Naughty Dog has yet to detail The Last of Us 2’s No Return mode

In its official announcement of TLOU2 Remastered, Naughty Dog said that it’ll share more details about No Return closer to launch. But if former QA Tester Colin Freeman’s LinkedIn profile is to be believed, we know the mode will have at least 12 levels.

As spotted by a TLOU fan on Twitter, Freeman states that he “created, implemented, and tested AI dialogue regions in-engine across 12 different No Return roguelike level layouts in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.” He doubles down on that number by adding that he also “tested and modified extraneous audio regions, and adjusted PAT tags on surfaces and object throughout 12 different No Return roguelike levels.”

Un EXTRABAJADOR de #NaughtyDog? afirma en LINKEDIN que ha trabajado en ❗️12 NIVELES DIFERENTES❗️ del modo #NoReturn☠️ de #TheLastofUsParteIIRemasterizado?. ¿Puede ser ese el TAMAÑO del NUEVO MODO ROGUE LIKE ? que saldrá el 19 de ENERO ? para #PlayStation5? https://t.co/fmI3gkELwv pic.twitter.com/v6O8NQNkFE — Joanastic (@Joanastic) November 21, 2023

Freeman’s profile still contains this information at the time of this writing. It appears that he worked for Naughty Dog for 1.5 years on both TLOU Remastered and multiplayer game before his contract came to an end.