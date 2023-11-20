The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Everything New in the Upcoming Title

After months of rumors, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog announced The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered ahead of the weekend. Out on January 19, 2024, exclusively on the PS5, the game comes with technological improvements, new modes, and new features. There’s also a $10 upgrade offer for existing owners of the PS4 version, with the ability to import saves.
What’s new in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered?
Here’s a rundown of what TLOU2 Remastered has to offer:
- Roguelike survival mode called No Return – Players will have a number of playable characters to choose from in order to embark on a run filled with stealth and combat encounters. There will be unique twists in each run, and it’ll be up to players to decide how they want to approach the experience. There will be rewards, unlockable characters and skins, the ability to customize runs, and a global leaderboard for competition.
- Guitar Free Play mode – An expansion of the guitar play in the original title, this mode offers unlockable instruments, an additional option of using audio FX pedals, and the ability to play the guitar as different characters in several in-game locations.
- Lost Levels – These are playable sequences cut from the original release. Do note that these are not fully finished levels — just a slice of content that didn’t make it into TLOU2, complete with developer commentary.
- Director’s commentary – Across the game’s cutscenes, you’ll be able to hear directly from Neil Druckmann, narrative lead Halley Gross, and the game’s main cast.
- Technological improvements – TLOU2 Remastered supports native 4K output in Fidelity Mode, 1440p upscaled to 4K in Performance Mode, and offers the option to unlock frame rate for displays that support variable refresh rate, among other improvements. Loading times have also been improved, and DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers have been integrated.
- Accessibility options – New options include Descriptive Audio and Speech to Vibrations.
- W.L.F. Edition – For those looking to buy a new copy instead of upgrading, this special edition includes a steelbook, four enamel pins, a Washington Liberation Front patch, and 47 Society of Champions trading cards.