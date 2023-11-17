The Last of Us 2 PS5 Version Appears on PSN

Following months of rumors, a PS5 version of The Last of Us Part 2 is all but confirmed as the game has appeared on the PlayStation Network’s backend. Sony and Naughty Dog have yet to make an official announcement, but reports of a native PS5 release have been circulating since July 2023.

The Last of Us 2 composer previously hinted at a PS5 version

Players have been expecting news on this front ever since series composer Gustavo Santaolalla mentioned an “improved version” in a Spanish interview. Many thought that his comments may have been misconstrued or he misspoke, but in October, fans spotted a LinkedIn profile belonging to a Naughty Dog employee in which they mentioned “The Last of Us 2: Remastered.”

Fast forward to earlier today, where Twitter user PlayStation Game Size — known for scraping PSN backend for information not yet made public — found a PS5 entry for The Last of Us 2.

PS5 = PS5 Native Version — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) November 17, 2023

Interestingly, last month a PS Store ad displayed an image of The Last of Us 2 as part of PS Plus marketing, leading to speculations that the game was headed to PS Plus Extra and Premium. We also speculated that Sony may add a PS Plus Premium game trial for the new PS5 version.

An announcement for The Last of Us Part 2 PS5 is expected soon.