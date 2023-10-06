The Last of Us 2 PS5 Remaster Listed on LinkedIn, Giving Credence to Rumors

Rumors of a The Last of Us Part 2 PS5 remaster have been circulating for some time. following a recent listing, it seems like the game’s existence could be a lot more real than people thought.

Fans spotted a job description from a Naughty Dog developer on LinkedIn (via Twitter user Ilia) recently, with the developer listing his job as “Lead Outsource Artist.”

Among the responsibilities listed, the developer notes that he is “responsible for overseeing the production of all outsourced environment art assets, weapons and interactive props for two iconic titles The Last of Us: Part One and The Last of Us 2: Remastered.”

The description has since been edited to just include The Last of Us: Part One, with no mention of The Last of Us 2: Remastered included anymore.

What do we know about The Last of Us: Part 2 Remastered?

Reports of a remastered version of the 2020 game have been circulating for some time now. Earlier this year, The Last of Us composer Gustavo Santaolalla also implied that a remaster was coming during an appearance on a Blender podcast. During his appearance, he mentioned that an “improved version” of the game would be on the way.

Naughty Dog has not announced an official PS5 upgrade for The Last of Us Part II, but there’s a precedent of Naughty Dog upgrading and porting The Last of Us. The PS3 original was remastered for PS4, which was updated for PS4 Pro. That remaster even received another update in 2020 that axed its load times before the whole game was completely remade for PS5 in 2022. That remake was ported to PC, as well (although it launched in a messy state). The Last of Us Part II even got a boost when it received an update that made it run at 60 frames per second when played on PS5.

Given this precedent, the climbing sales of The Last of Us and its sequel surrounding the HBO series, and the likelihood that The Last of Us Part III is still at least a few years away, it’s possible that a more substantial PS5 upgrade (as well as a PC port) of the divisive second chapter is in development. Sony has also shown a fondness for premium PS5 upgrades with Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and Death Stranding Director’s Cut. A PS5 remake of Horizon Zero Dawn was rumored to be in development, too.