Report: The Last of Us 3 Motion Capture Kicking Off This Year

Leakers have doubled down on their claims that The Last of Us 3 (or part 3) is in development, with one going as far as to claim that motion capture work will begin this year. Rumors of TLOU 3 started swirling again over the weekend after a leaker claimed that it’ll introduce at least five new characters.

Ellie will return in The Last of Us 3, it’s claimed

According to insider DanielRPK (via ResetEra), known mainly for their Marvel leaks, TLOU 3 will introduce five new characters: Lucas, Mason, Val, Ezra and Gracie. This is reportedly a group of survivors called “scavengers,” and come from various backgrounds and age groups. Val is a female leader of the group who Ezra is attempting to oust. Mason is a former soldier who is stuck choosing between Val and Ezra, and Gracie is reportedly a young female whereas Lucas is an “affable” male with a dark side.

In response to DanielRPK’s report, insider ViewerAnon reassured fans that Ellie will be an “important” part of TLOU 3. They added that motion capture work is all set to kick off this year.

Look, it’s early, story details are tweaked and everything is potentially up in the air to be changed, but I assure you I’ve heard Ellie is at least as important in LAST OF US PART III as she was in PART II. https://t.co/WYdKRFo0pG — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) July 2, 2023

Naughty Dog has remained tight-lipped about its future projects, and we currently have no indication if TLOU 3 is in active development or not.