If you’ve been holding out on playing The Last of Us Part II in hopes of a proper PS5 update for the game, now’s the time to jump in. The Last of Us Part II PS5 enhancement update increases the frame rate to 60fps and gives players the option to choose between a target frame rate of 30 or 60 in the Display menu. Backwards compatibility already gives the game a number of other improvements on PS5 automatically, including enhanced resolution, faster load times, and more.

Naughty Dog added:

The team has been digging into the PS5 hardware and the possibilities it unlocks since launch last year and we’re excited about what the future holds. This patch is just the first step of working on the PS5. We’ll let you know when we’ve got more news to share!

While it may seem obvious that one of Sony’s top tier first-party studios is hard at work with the PS5 hardware, this reassures fans that more is coming from Naughty Dog, and that whatever it is will be on the cutting edge of Sony’s hardware. The statement from the developer doesn’t specifically mention any games or projects, so we’ll just have to wait for official news to hear more.

Meanwhile, Digital Foundry took a swing at the new The Last of Us Part II PS5 enhancement update. The biggest note is that this patch is strictly about unlocking that frame rate, and that the rendering resolution on PS5 remains the same as it did on PS4 Pro. This means visually, the game looks basically identical, though it now runs at the much smoother higher frame rate. Their tests revealed that it remained locked to a solid 60fps in most scenarios, even in more demanding scenes that would cause the PS4 Pro to drop below its original 30fps.

Be warned, however. The Digital Foundry video does go into some potentially **spoilery sequences** from the game in its analysis. If you haven’t played yet, we recommend not watching the video.

Digital Foundry notes that there is only one very specific sequence that requires you to stand in a very specific spot that will get the locked 60fps to drop even a couple of frames. This curious spot had the same impact on the PS4 Pro, and being a largely unremarkable scene overall, it’s unclear what is causing this strange drop. Still, they call it an “academic finding” more than practical. For all intents and purposes, The Last of Us Part II PS5 enhancement locks the game at a smooth 60 fps throughout.

