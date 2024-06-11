PS5 Can’t Support Proper 8K But Xbox Series X Can, Says Tech Expert

Digital Foundry tech expert John Linneman reckons that the PS5 can’t properly support 8K resolution at the current hardware level, but Xbox Series X theoretically can. As we recently reported, Sony quietly removed the 8K label that has been plastered on PS5’s box since launch in 2020, and the subject has been hotly debated since.

Sony accused of false advertisement with PS5 box’s 8K label

At PS5’s launch, Sony said that the console will be able to output in 8K with a future firmware update when supported content is available. Thus far, only one game has boasted 8K — The Touryst — but it has Minecraft-like graphics.

Linneman says that PS5’s HDMI capabilities aren’t enough to support 8K at 60 FPS without making some serious compromises. Secondly, the console’s HDR is limited to 8 bit, which isn’t enough to output in 8K. A minimum of 10 bit HDR would be required, which the Xbox Series X comes with. “Even if they [Sony] did enable 8K, you wouldn’t want to use it,” Linneman concluded.

Ultimately, however, Linneman rightfully points out that 8K just hasn’t panned out yet and it may have been a little silly on Sony’s part to advertise that. The company was accused of false advertisement following the discovery of the updated PS5 box.