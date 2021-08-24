Acclaimed vacation adventure, The Touryst, is headed to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 following a successful launch on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox platforms, and PC. It’ll release on September 9th

The Touryst‘s upcoming release was first outed by a PlayStation Store listing, later confirmed by Shin’en Multimedia GmbH. In a tweet, the developer announced that The Touryst will cost €/USD 19.99 and will be cross-buy. On the PS4, the game supports 1080p at 60 frames-per-second, and on the PS5, it supports 8K supersampling at 60fps and 4K at 120fps.

Want to go on vacation? We are happy to announce that #TheTouryst will release digitally on #PlayStation on September 9, 2021. 19.99 €/USD, Cross-Buy #PS4/#PS5

PS5: 8k supersampling at 60fps / 4k at 120fps

PS4: 1080p at 60fpshttps://t.co/LEzRSLaoif pic.twitter.com/u3493JuaFa — Shin’en Multimedia (@ShinenGames) August 24, 2021

An official description is as follows:

You are just arriving at Monument Island. Want to go swimming? Or rather take a dive into the deep sea? Or do you want to visit the amusement arcade, do some shopping, dance at the beach party? Fancy some surfing? Or will you talk with the strange old tourist and listen what he has to say about these ancient mysterious monuments..

Features include:

Discover exotic islands and explore ancient monuments

Climb into deep mines and uncover secret passages

Make the trip you always wanted and enjoy the tourist life

An action adventure as varied as real life

Never seen before visuals

Check out a new trailer via Gematsu below:

Any of our readers looking forward to this one?