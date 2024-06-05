Sony Removed 8K Claim From PS5 Box and People Are Only Just Noticing

If you purchased a brand new PS5 up until a few months ago, you probably noticed the big “8K” logo on the box. Well, Sony ended up scrubbing the 8K part, which some console warriors have only just noticed. A thread about the removal has since gone viral, resulting in some bizarre conspiracy theories.

What Sony really said about PS5 8K capabilities

“PS5 is compatible with 8K displays at launch, and after a future system software update will be able to output resolutions up to 8K when content is available, with supported software,” Sony wrote in PS5’s big FAQ in November 2020.

The company never claimed anything beyond the above, and the removal of 8K from the box doesn’t really change anything. We don’t claim to know why Sony updated the box, but it’s presumably because it doesn’t look like any developer will be releasing 8K content anytime soon… not in this generation, at least.

“It is false advertising and Sony should be sued for it,” wrote one user on X. “Yeah, because they will transfer it [8K claim] to the PS5 Pro [box],” wrote a Redditor.

Wait till people find out that the Xbox Series X also boasts 8K.