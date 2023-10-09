The Last of Us 2 Possibly Headed to PS Plus

A PS Store ad has led to speculations that The Last of Us 2 will be added to PS Plus Extra and Premium in the near future. The ad shows Horizon Forbidden West, Hogwarts Legacy, and The Last of Us Part II, with the Naughty Dog title being the only outlier.

Will The Last of Us 2 get a full PS Plus release or just a Premium trial?

The ad (pictured above) was posted on Reddit and spotted by a number of users. Horizon Forbidden West was previously added to PS Plus Extra and Premium (Deluxe in non-streaming regions), whereas Hogwarts Legacy received a Premium trial. That makes The Last of Us 2 the odd one out in the picture because the game has neither received a trial nor a full PS Plus release.

Interestingly, just before the weekend, The Last of Us 2 PS5 remaster was spotted on a developer’s LinkedIn profile. It’s possible that Sony will add a trial to drum up interest for the impending release, or perhaps the trial will be a bite of the unannounced remaster.

According to reliable leaker billbil-kun, The Last of Us 2 won’t be part of October 2023’s PS Plus Extra and Premium additions, so unless Sony has a trial for the original entry planned, we can safely rule this month out.