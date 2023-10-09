PS Plus Extra, Premium October 2023 Games Leaked

Known insider billbil-kun continues their tradition of PS Plus leaks, revealing part of the October 2023 Extra and Premium games lineup before Sony. According to them, Gotham Knights will headline this month’s catalog refresh.

PS Plus Extra, Premium October 2023 games lineup so far

Billbil-kun can confirm eight of the Extra and Premium games for this month. The list includes:

Gotham Knights The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Disco Elysium: The Final Cut FAR: Changing Tides Gungrave G.O.R.E. Elite Dangerous Dead Island Definitive Edition Alien: Isolation

The leaker added that subscribers should expect around 20 additions to the catalog in October, so this is less than half of the full lineup.

The official announcement of this month’s PS Plus Extra and Premium catalog refresh will come this week on Wednesday, October 11. Given Billbil-kun’s track record, rest assured, the aforementioned games will be part of the list.

As a reminder, the following games are set to leave PS Plus Extra and Premium on the 17th: