Naughty Dog Isn’t Going to Be Stuck Making The Last of Us Forever

Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann has reassured fans that the studio has a number of video games in the works, and that it won’t be stuck making The Last of Us forever. In a new interview with LA Times, Druckmann has promised that Naughty Dog has several projects in the works.

Naughty Dog working on ‘multiple’ single-player games

Following months of rumors and speculations, Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed that The Last of Us multiplayer game has been canned. It looks like the powers that be decided that it was best for PlayStation Studios to stick to their strengths, and Naughty Dog happens to be a single-player studio.

“I promise you, we will not be ‘The Last of Us’ studio forever,” Druckmann told LA Times, confirming that Naughty Dog has “multiple single-player projects” in the works. “We create experiences that are steeped in story and character, especially relationships,” Druckmann added. “The stories have some sort of philosophical core that everything is going to revolve around and feed into.”

In a recent Sony Group business meeting, SIE confirmed that its most popular studios will remain focused on single-player, narrative-driven experiences. Besides Naughty Dog, the list includes Insomniac Games, Sucker Punch Productions, and Santa Monica Studio.