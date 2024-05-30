PlayStation’s Most Popular Studios Are Focused on Single-Player Games, Sony Reveals

Sony has revealed that the most popular and beloved PlayStation Studios are still focused on single-player games. The company held a business meeting earlier today, as part of which PlayStation CEOs Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino provided an update on the state of affairs at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

PlayStation Studios have ‘differentiated and complementary capabilities’ when it comes to making games

Hulst and Nishino presented a slide which showed how PlayStation Studios are split based on their strengths and focus. Santa Monica Studio, Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog, and Sucker Punch Productions are all listed as single-player, narrative-focused studios.

Other categories include Partner Studios, Evolving/Multi-Genre Studios, and Live Service Focused Studios. Partners include the likes of Nixxes and Bluepoint, which help port games. Guerrilla Games and Bend Studio are listed as multi-genre developers. Four out of five of Sony’s live service developers were acquired recently, between FY21-23. These include Bungie, Firewalk, and Jade Raymond’s Haven.

As previously reported, Hulst said that Sony hopes to entice PC players into joining the PlayStation ecosystem by introducing them to its popular single-player franchises. However, day-and-date PC launches are reserved for PlayStation Studios’ live service games only.

Sony will hold a State of Play later today, where we’ll find out what first-party developers are up to.