PlayStation State of Play May 2024 Date and Time Confirmed

Sony has finally announced a PlayStation event for May 2024, but it’s a State of Play rather than the Showcase were were all hoping for. The State of Play is focused on games, so don’t expect any PS5 Pro news either.

PlayStation State of Play May 2024: When and where to watch, and what to expect

The State of Play will showcase PS5 and PSVR 2 games. Additionally, Sony has promised to show first-party PlayStation Studios exclusives that are arriving “later this year.” This pretty much confirms recent rumors of a new Astro Bot game in 2024. Sony has previously confirmed that Firewalk Studios’ multiplayer game Concord will launch this year as well.

As for where and when to watch, the event will take place tomorrow, May 30, at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET, which is May 31 12 a.m. CEST / 7 a.m. JST. The State of Play will be over 30 minutes long, and will be livestreamed on PlayStation’s YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

We’ll embed a livestream on PlayStation LifeStyle for our readers so stay tuned.

I guess I owe all those insiders an apology for the article I wrote this morning, but the disappointment over the lack of a proper Showcase persists.