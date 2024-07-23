Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Showcases Tyranids in New Trailer

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 comes to PS5, PC, and Xbox on September 8, and Saber Interactive revealed a new trailer on Tuesday. The gameplay trailer focused on Space Marine 2’s version of the Tyranids, 40K’s all-devouring alien hivemind.

What are Space Marine 2’s Tyranids?

The first game focused on the Imperium’s battle with Orks and Chaos on the industrial planet of Graia. However, the upcoming Space Marine 2 sees protagonist Titus and his fellow Ultramarines defending the Imperial worlds of Avarax and Kadaku from Tyranid invasion. The game’s basic enemies are the Hormagaunts, the swarm’s fast but fragile shock troops. The trailer also shows flocks of flying Tyrandis chasing an Ultramarine ship and nibbling on a set of large chains.

The trailer shows how individual Hormagaunts are weak, but their hive mind allows the horde to fight as one. However, Titus has a variety of weapons with which to face down the oncoming hordes. For example, the rapid-fire heavy bolter cuts through large numbers with ease. Meanwhile, melee weapons like 40k’s iconic chain sword let the armored Ultramarine wade through the tide of flesh-eating aliens.

Another thing that stands out from the trailer is the size of areas and the number of enemies on screen. Video games sometimes struggle to capture the enormous scale of battles in Warhammer 40K. However, from what Saber Interactive has shown so far, that doesn’t seem to be a problem with Space Marine 2’s Tyranids. Hopefully, the actual gameplay lives up to it.