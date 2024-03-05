Gravity Rush 2 Is Reportedly Being Remastered for PS5, PC

A new report claims that Gravity Rush 2 is being remastered for the PS5 and PC. Developed by the now-defunct Sony Japan Studio and released in 2017, Gravity Rush 2 launched exclusively for the PS4 to positive reviews. However, it has been widely reported that the game was not a commercial success.

Gravity Rush 2 Remastered PS5 and PC versions possibly being released to drum up interest for the movie

Report of the remaster comes from Discord user Orangee, who accurately leaked information pertaining to the Gravity Rush movie in the past. According to them, fans can expect news on the remaster sometime around May this year, and a release later in the summer.

Orangee claims that Gravity Rush 2 is currently being playtested on the Steam Deck. They didn’t say much else except that Sony‘s done away with the game’s Dusty Tokens and will be introducing “a new short side quest” in lieu. Dusty Tokens were in-game currency that allowed players to unlock rewards. They could not be purchased with real currency, and required players to complete tasks like sharing photos online and winning challenges received by other players.

As usual, take all rumors with a grain of salt.