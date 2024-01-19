The Last of Us 2 Remastered Refund Being Offered to PS4 Owners Who Bought Full Game

Sony is offering a refund for The Last of Us 2 Remastered to players who purchased the full game but already own the original release on the PS4. The refunds are being offered based on the assumption that some players may have accidentally purchased the full game rather than opting for the $10 upgrade path.

Players praise Sony for pre-emtively offering The Last of Us 2 Remastered refund

Sony’s pre-emtive move has garnered praise from players, especially since upgrades can get confusing. “As an owner of the PS4 digital version of The Last of Us Part II, a digital upgrade to the PS5 digital version will be available at a deeply discounted price on launch day 19/1/24,” reads a message from Sony shared by multiple users on social media. “We don’t want you to lose out on that opportunity so, as a gesture of good will, we have refunded your purchase for the pre-order of the PS5 version of The Last of Us Part II Remastered so that you may purchase the digital upgrade on launch day.”

Sony reassured players who received refunds that they’ll keep their pre-order bonuses that were included in their original pre-order. However, the full amount will be refunded to whatever method players users to purchase TLOU2 Remastered.