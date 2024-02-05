Uncharted Remake References Seemingly Found in The Last of Us 2 Files

It looks like Sony is (or was) planning an Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune remake. Rumor emerged over the weekend that Uncharted 1 is getting a PS5 remake, following which a known modder and dataminer shared references to the game that they found in a 2020 build of The Last of Us Part II.

Is Uncharted remake still in development?

The rumor of an Uncharted remake was floated by XboxEra’s Nick “Spheshal_Nick” Baker, who has been spot on with his recent leaks, including the January 2024 PlayStation State of Play lineup. Baker stressed that it’s a remake, not a remaster, and believes it’s still currently in development, although he can’t say who the developer is.

Known modder and dataminer Speclizer_ then took to Twitter to share screenshots of strings found in what they claim is a 2020 build of TLOU2, which specifically contain references to Drake’s Fortune. Speclizer_ also found the abbreviation “VASG” in a dev task file, which is how Sony abbreviates its Visual Arts Services Group. The full thread can be seen below:

All the Uncharted 1 Remake rumours have stemmed from my research that I've shared privately, here's the proof that Uncharted Remake was/is in the works. All datamined from a 2020 build of TLOU 2. pic.twitter.com/xEJMcgpx21 — Speclizer (@Speclizer_) February 4, 2024

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about an Uncharted remake, but the datamined files are the first evidence we’ve seen that it did, at the very least, exist at one point.