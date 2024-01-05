The Last of Us 2 Remastered Upgrade Detailed by Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog is set to Release The Last of Us Part II Remastered on January 19. Players who own the PS4 version will be able to upgrade for a small fee, as Dog detailed in a recent tweet by the developer.

The Last of Us 2 PS5 upgrade costs $10

According to Naughty Dog, PlayStation 5 owners can claim their upgrade from the PlayStation Store. The upgrade is digital only and costs $10 US, though the price may vary by country. Fans who own a physical copy of The Last of Us 2 must insert the disk before claiming the Remaster. Players will also need to insert the disk every time they play.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered features improved graphics, including native 4K support and 4K upscaling in performance mode. The Remaster also takes advantage of the features introduced by the PS5’s DualSense controller.

The most significant new feature of the Last of Us 2 Remastered is a roguelike survival mode called No Return. Featuring multiple playable characters, No Return will see players progress through a series of encounters offering different rewards. Encounter types include Assault, where players must survive waves of enemies; Capture, which tasks players with breaking into a locked safe; Holdout, where the player and an AI partner survive against the zombie horde; and Hunted, where players must survive until time runs out. The Last of Us Part II Remastered players who reach the end of the run will face one of six powerful bosses.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered also restores three cut levels called Jackson Dance, Boar Hunt, and Sewers. These unfinished sections include developer commentary explaining the development process. The remaster additionally adds new outfits and a guitar free play mode.