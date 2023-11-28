The Last of Us Season 2 May Contain Deleted Scenes From the Game

The Last of Us Part II co-creator Neil Druckmann says the game’s deleted scenes could appear in HBO‘s adaptation.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Druckmann discussed the recently announced PS5 release for The Last of Us Part II. According to him, some new additions come in the form of deleted scenes from the original Part II. These “Lost Levels” expand or add sequences from the game. Druckmann says some could appear in The Last of Us Season 2.

The Last of Us Part II Deleted Scenes

“As a tease, I will say there is at least one element from a cut level that is planned [for] the show,” Druckmann said. “I say that with the caveat that we haven’t started filming the show yet and all things are subject to change based on what we ultimately feel will be best for the show.”

Developer Naughty Dog intended these scenes to enhance the game, not directly as part of the show. “The Lost Levels are very much focused on offering a sneak peek into The Last of Us Part II’s original development and deepen fans’ appreciation for the studio’s creative work,” Druckmann explained. “While the TV show has diverged from the original works to suit the medium and likely will again, these levels are not meant to be indicative of work on the HBO show, which is separate from Part II Remastered’s development.”

Druckmann further assured fans that Naughty Dog intended the remaster to be the “best version” of the game rather than having anything to do with the show. The developer asserted that the game wasn’t “teeing up” scenes for the show’s second season.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered launches on January 19 for PlayStation 5. Pre-orders begin December 5. Season 2 of the series does not yet have a release date. However, HBO currently projects it to premiere in 2025.