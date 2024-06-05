The Last of Us Season 2 Episode Count Revealed, Season 3 & 4 Teased

The Last of Us Season 2’s episode count has been revealed, though some fans may be disappointed. The bright side is that the potential The Last of Us Season 3 will be “significantly larger.” A fourth season may also be on the way, according to showrunners and executive producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

What is The Last of Us Season 2 episode count?

They confirmed that The Last of Us Season 2 will have a shorter episode count than Season 1, with only seven episodes. It also won’t fully cover the Story of The Last of Us 2. Instead, the second game’s story will be split across two or more seasons. However, the showrunners did say that one episode in Season 2 will be longer than normal.

“The story material that we got from Part II of the game is way more than the story material that was in the first game, so part of what we had to do from the start was figure out how to tell that story across seasons,” Mazin told Deadline. “When you do that, you look for natural breakpoints, and as we laid it out, this season, the natural breakpoint felt like it came after seven episodes.”

Mazin went on to say that The Last of Us will need a longer Season 3. He also thinks the show will need a fourth season to finish the story. “We feel like it’s almost assuredly going to be the case that, as long as people keep watching and we can keep making more television, Season 3 will be significantly larger. And indeed, the story may require Season 4,” he explained.