HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 Jesse Actor Announced

HBO has announced that it has cast The Last of Us Season 2‘s Jesse following confirmation that Kaitlyn Dever will indeed play the role of Abby. Jesse will be portrayed by Young Mazino of Netflix’s Beef fame.

Naughty Dog “excited” to see Young Mazino as Jesse in The Last of Us Season 2

TLOU game developer Naughty Dog expressed its excitement over Mazino’s casting in response to the announcement by HBO Max. The character is officially described as “a pillar of his community who puts everyone else’s needs before his own, sometimes at terrible cost.”

We're so excited for Young Mazino to step into the shoes of Jesse in @TheLastOfUsHBO Season 2. ? https://t.co/GurthEHRZU — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) January 10, 2024

Dever and Mazino’s casting comes after TLOU TV show snagged eight Creative Arts Emmy awards last weekend, including “outstanding guest actor and actress in a drama series” for Nick Offerman’s Bill and Storm Reid’s Riley. The show didn’t pick up any awards at The Golden Globes but its production team was ecstatic about the Emmy wins regardless.

TLOU Season 2’s filming is expected to kick off next month, with HBO targeting a release window of early 2025. However, there’s a possibility that it may be pushed to later next year. The second season will borrow from TLOU Part 2, but showrunner Craig Mazin has hinted that there may be some deviations.