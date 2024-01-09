The Last of Us Season 2 Casts Booksmart Star as Abby

After plenty of speculation, the actress who will be playing Abby Anderson in The Last of Us Season 2 has been revealed.

On Twitter, Max revealed that Kaitlyn Dever will be playing the role of Abby in The Last of Us Season 2. Dever has previously starred in films like Booksmart, Dear Evan Hansen, and No One Will Save You.

“Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material,” showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann stated. “Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella, and the rest of our family.”

Kaitlyn Dever has joined the cast of the HBO Original series #TheLastofUs for Season 2. @TheLastofUsHBO pic.twitter.com/dFnhGsJ1x2 — Max (@StreamOnMax) January 9, 2024

The Last of Us currently stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller, and Rutina Wesley as Maria. Season 2 is expected to be based on Naughty Dog’s acclaimed video game sequel The Last of Us Part II, which will feature a significant time jump introducing a now grown-up Ellie.

What other The Last of Us content is coming out?

The Last of Us Part II Remastered launches on January 19 for the PlayStation 5. Pre-orders begin December 5. Season 2 of the series does not yet have a release date, though HBO currently projects it to premiere in 2025.