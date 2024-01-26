The Last of Us 2 Originally Had a Different Ending

Naughty Dog has revealed that The Last of Us Part 2 originally had a very different ending — one where Ellie accomplished what she set out to do. A remastered version of the game was recently released, which includes director and cast commentary. It was during this that the original ending was revealed. This article contains spoilers so read at your own risk.

The Last of Us 2’s scrapped ending explained

The Last of Us 2’s ending sees Ellie chasing down Abby and challenging her to a fight. Ellie feels that killing Abby to avenge Joel’s death would give her closure, but she realizes during the final moments that the cycle of violence has to end. As a result, Ellie lets Abby go.

Naughty Dog says that it originally planned for Ellie to go through with killing Abby. The studio conceded that it would have made TLOU 2 a very “different” game but added that had it kept the original ending, Ellie would have lost the little humanity she did have left and would lose any semblance of her old self.

Players are split over this, with some fans saying they would have preferred the scrapped ending. Which ending do our readers prefer?