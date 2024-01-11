The Last of Us Live-Action Series Casts Dina Actress

HBO has announced another cast member for The Last of Us Season 2, this time naming the actress taking on the role of Dina. Isabela Merced will be portraying the character. The reveal follows the confirmed casting of Young Mazino as Jesse earlier today, as well as Kaitlyn Dever as Abby just a couple of days ago.

Naughty Dog “couldn’t be prouder” to cast Isabela Merced

The Last of Us series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann told Variety that they “couldn’t be prouder to have her join our family”. The duo feels like Merced is a perfect fit for the character of Dina, who is described as “a free-wheeling spirit whose devotion to Ellie will be tested by the brutality of the world they inhabit.”

Merced has a long list of movie credits to her name. These include Rosaline, in which she starred alongside Abby actress Kaitlyn Dever. She has also starred in Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Instant Family, the Father of the Bride remake, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and Transformers: The Last Knight. Previous TV series credits include Legends of the Hidden Temple and 100 Things to Do Before High School.

The Last of Us Season 2 was reportedly delayed by last year’s writers strike, but it now seems to be proceeding at full speed. The second season will not cover the entirety of The Last of Us Part II, which will spread into Season 3, but Druckmann has already hinted that Season 2 will include a controversial scene from the game that features Abby.

Ellie actress Bella Ramsey has implied the second season of the TV series may not air until 2025. In the meantime, the first season managed to pick up a total of eight Creative Arts Emmy awards last weekend.