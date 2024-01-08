The Last of Us TV Show Grabs 8 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

HBO’s critically-acclaimed The Last of Us TV show snagged a whopping total of eight Creative Arts Emmy awards over the weekend. Guest actors Nick Offerman and Storm Reid picked up an award each for their roles as Bill and Riley, respectively.

The Last of Us TV show fell short at The Golden Globes

Although TLOU won big at the Creative Arts Emmys, it didn’t have the same success at The Golden Globes, where it was edged out by HBO’s Succession. Nevertheless, it was a good weekend for TLOU in general, and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann seemed very pleased with the results.

HBO’s TLOU series won in the following categories:

Outstanding prosthetic makeup

Outstanding special visual effects in a season or a movie

Oustanding main title design

Outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series (one hour)

Outstanding sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (one hour)

Outstanding picture editing for a drama series

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series (Nick Offerman)

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series (Storm Reid)

Offerman took to Twitter to thank fans for their support, and published his full acceptance speech.

Friends, I was fortunate enough to receive a very nice winged Emmy accolade figurine last night for my work as Bill in @TheLastofUsHBO written by the indomitable @clmazin

It’s hard to fully swallow because the role was in an inseparable partnership with the magnificent… pic.twitter.com/caXUZ6pcPP — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) January 7, 2024

The Last of Us has been renewed for a second season, which will launch in 2025.